Debra Sadlier (July 20, 1964 – July 23, 2024)

Debra Sadlier, 60, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, after a short battle with cancer. She was a resident of McKinnon, Wyoming, and a former resident of Green River, Wyoming. Debra was born July 20, 1964, in Sundance, Wyoming, to Charles Lester Reed and Phyllis Jean Kessler. Debra attended school in Green River, Wyoming, and earned her General Education Degree. She later received an Associate’s Degree in Industrial Maintenance from Western Wyoming Community College. She worked for Daggett County School District as a janitor and food service worker for the past 10 years.

In her free time, Debra enjoyed days at the lake, fishing, paddle boarding, and playing in the water with her grandkids. Her Grandkids were her world, and she always made time to spoil them. She also enjoyed watching her kids’ sporting events.

Debra is survived by her mother, Phyllis Kesler and husband, Marv of Magnolia, Texas; one son, Trevor Sadlier and wife Makayla of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three daughters, Tara Williams of Boonville, Arkansas; Brittany Lacy of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Abigail Sadlier and fiancé Jacob Chavez of Green River, Wyoming; two grandsons, Xaiden; Stetson; one granddaughter, Harlee; one brother, Chuck Reed and wife Gelinda of San Diego, California; two sisters, Linda King and husband James of Magnolia, Texas; Kathy Laughlin of St. Helens, Oregon, as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Reed, and her husband, Kurt Sadlier.

Debra will be dearly missed by all who knew her and will forever be in our hearts.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:00 am Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 27 Old Highway 414, McKinnon, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in McKinnon Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the services.