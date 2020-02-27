Delbert Zorn (April 4, 1926 – February 23, 2020)

Delbert Zorn, 93, of Green River, Wyoming passed away on Sunday February 23, 2020 at his home. A longtime resident of Green River and former resident of Moab, Utah, Mr. Zorn died following a four year courageous battle with cancer.

He was born on April 4, 1926 in Soldier Summit, Utah, the son of George P. and Mary M. Fennel Zorn.

Delbert attended school in Price, Utah.

He married Deloris Margaret Joan Robinson in Wells, Nevada on May 24, 1949 and she preceded him in death on May 26, 1997.

Delbert was a United States Navy Veteran of World War II. He enlisted on March 14, 1944 and was honorably discharged on March 24, 1947.

He was employed at Stauffer Chemical for over fifty years and retired as a miner.

Delbert enjoyed hunting, fishing, teasing his wife with good humor and wintering in Arizona.

Survivors include his son Delbert Ray Zorn of Harwington, Connecticut, one sister; Doris of San Bernardino, California, four grandsons; Robert Morley, Todd Morley, Paul Zorn and Chris Zorn, several great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, one daughter; Debra Kay Haapala, one son; Paul Jay Zorn, four brothers and three sisters.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Military Honors and Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery in Green River. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel, one hour prior to services. You can reach Vase Funeral Services at (307)362-5770.