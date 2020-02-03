Delma Jean Guthrie (August 28, 1933-January 30, 2020)

Delma Jean Guthrie, 86, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming surrounded by her family. She was a resident of Rock Springs for the past two years and a former resident of Ozark, Arkansas.

Ms. Guthrie was born on August 28, 1933 in Topeka, Kansas; the daughter of Theodore Merlin Brooks and Thelma Rogene Claypool.

She attended schools in Superior, Wyoming and was a 1951 graduate of Superior High School.

Ms. Guthrie married Kenneth Harve Guthrie on January 25, 1951 in Rock Springs, Wyoming and he preceded her in death on November 19, 2016 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

She worked in the warehouse at Stauffer Chemical for 11 years until her retirement in 1986.

Delma enjoyed spending time with her family; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Ms. Guthrie loved being outside, working in her yard, fishing, camping, and playing golf. She also enjoyed watching basketball, softball, and football.

Survivors include one daughter, Wanda Hodo and husband Richard of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother, Charles Brooks and wife Carol Ann of Corvallis, Montana; one sister, DeVonne Myers of Kaycee, Wyoming; three grandchildren, Stacie Brown and husband Bobby, Angie Shutran and husband Chris, Cory Hodo; four great-grandchildren, Lexie Sanford, Austin Rodda and wife Rachele, Shaylynn Martin and wife Harlie, Mikayla Murphy; three great-great-grandchildren, Axel Rodda, Grant Murphy, Alizayah Rodda, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Ms. Guthrie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, Carroll Brooks, Clyde Brooks; one sister, Doris DeCora; one granddaughter, Lisa Stegall; one great-grandson, Kyle Rodda; one nephew, Edwin DeCora; and one niece, Joann Rand.

Following cremation, services will be conducted at a later date in Fort Smith, Arkansas.