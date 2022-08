Obituary

Delores Margaret Smith, 93, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, in Green River, Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, at St Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. at the church. Inurnment will take place at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the SCM Parrish Center.