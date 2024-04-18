DeLoy Wyman (April 24, 1933 – April 3, 2024)

DeLoy Wyman, 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Sageview Care Center following a four-month illness. He was a 23-year resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and a former resident of Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born April 24, 1933, in Roosevelt, Utah; the son of Ray Wyman and LaVarda Beeler.

DeLoy attended schools in Roosevelt, Utah, and was a 1951 graduate of Roosevelt High School. He married Carol Flynn and they later divorced. He married Sandra Lynn Sivils and she preceded him in death. He then found love again at 80 when he married Shirley (Mull) Coble Wyman on June 22, 2013, in Superior, Wyoming,

Deloy was a truck driver for Wheeler Machinery in Salt Lake City UT. He retired in 2003 and then moved to Rock Springs where he was a self-employed Truck Driver for John Bunning Transfer Co Inc for 10 years until his final retirement on June 1, 2014. He was a member of the First Congregational Church, UCC in Rock Springs, Wyoming. DeLoy enjoyed spending time with his family (fishing came in as a close second), he loved to garden, go camping with family, and travel.

Survivors include his wife Shirley Wyman of Rock Springs, Wyoming; sons, Robert Norton and wife Lisa of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Glenn Wyman and wife Sarah of Greeley, Colorado; Rick Norton of St. George, Utah; Bradley Wyman of Salt Lake City, Utah; step-son, Keith Coble and wife Brinda of Superior; William Coble and wife Marcy of Rock Springs, Wyoming; daughters, Kimberly Reeves and husband Rick of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Devonna Wyman of Salt Lake City, Utah; Susan Laird and husband Jack of South Rim, Utah; Kathryn Campbell of Clearfield, Utah; Karen Tenney of Layton, Utah; Shelly Wilcox of Missouri; Alicia Banister and husband Mike of Grand Junction, Colorado; one step-daughter, Dianne Garrison and husband Jerry of Rock Springs, Wyoming; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ray and LaVarda Wyman; second wife Sandra Wyman; sister Linda Prather; Brother Larry Wyman, son Duane Wyman; daughter Diane Norton, grandson Steven Flackman; granddaughters Christie and Beckie Mitchell.

Deloy will always be remembered as a kind loving, humble man who loved his family above all else (and fishing).

Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at the First Congregational Church UCC, 1275 Adams Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, April 25, 2024, in the Salt Lake Cemetery, 200 N Street E, Salt Lake City, Utah.

