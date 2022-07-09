Dennis Edward Tronquet (September 22, 1951 – July 7, 2022)

Dennis Edward Tronquet, 70, passed away July 7, 2022, at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mr. Tronquet died following a lengthy illness. Cremation will take place; a Rosary will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted immediately following the Rosary. Military Graveside Services and inurnment will be in the American Legion Columbarium.