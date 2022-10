Dennis Pineda, 72, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at his home in Reliance, Wyoming. Mr. Pineda died following a lengthy illness. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming.