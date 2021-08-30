Dennis W. Pirtle (April 4, 1957 – August 27, 2021)

Dennis W. Pirtle, 64, of Green River, WY passed away with his children by his side on August 27, 2021.

Dennis was born on April 4, 1957 in Bonne Terre, MO to Ralph and Virginia Pirtle.

In his free time, Dennis loved spending time with his grandchildren, fishing, playing the guitar and cooking.

He is survived by his children, Mike (Lindsay) of Salt Lake City, Jeremy (Sara) of Conroe, TX and Lori Beth (Steve) George of Green River, sister Kathy (Gale) Jordan, grandchildren Zak, Reagan, Colton, Olivia, Stevie and Maylee and great-granddaughter Everly. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and the love of his life, his beloved wife Cindy. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to donate to your favorite charity.

Graveside services and interment will take place at 11:00 am, Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Riverview Cemetery in Green River, Wyoming.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.