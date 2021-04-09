Derek Michael Tarufelli (August 8, 1998 – April 6, 2021)

Derek Michael Tarufelli, passed away at the young age of 22 years old.

He was born August 8th, 1998 in Rock Springs, WY to Terri Jean Tarufelli and John Layne. He passed away surrounded by his family on April 6th, 2021.

Derek graduated from Rock Springs High School in 2016. Derek loved gaming, playing baseball, wrestling, and boxing. He enjoyed hanging out with his friends and his brother while watching UFC fights. His nieces and young cousins could always count on him to play with them, and he did so with the biggest smile on his face.

Survivors include Mother – Terri Jean Tarufelli, Sister – Mariah (Daniel) Pacheco, Brother – Dalton Tarufelli, Grandparents – Eugene and Teresa Tarufelli. Uncle – Rick (Shawn) Tarufelli, Nieces – Charlee and Kendall Pacheco. Cousins – Tiffany, Robby, Jensyn and Raegan Cordova, Ciera, Travis, Payton, Hadli and Kane Tomison, and Rikki, Jeff and Rhettley Collins. Derek also has numerous great aunts, uncles, as well as cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father John Layne, his great grandparents Frank and Arlie Jelouchan, Martha and Geno Tarufelli, and cousin Stevanna Page.

Services will be held for family only on Wednesday, April 14 at 10 a.m.

A viewing for all his friends and family will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13th at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs

Graveside will be at the Rock Springs City Cemetery following services on Wednesday and all friends and family are invited. Approximately 11:00 a.m.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.