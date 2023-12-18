Derek Travers Van Brunt (September 8, 1976 – December 1, 2023)

Derek Travers Van Brunt, 47, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on December 1, 2023, after a lengthy illness.

Derek was born September 8, 1976, in Cape May Courtship, New Jersey to Robert and Jean Van Brunt. His parents relocated to Wiscasset, Maine when Derek was a toddler. Derek attended school, graduating from Wiscasset High School with the Class of 1994. It was there he found a passion for the great outdoors and wrestling. He was ranked 2nd in state wrestling at a high school level. After graduation, Derek enlisted in the US Army, where he honorably served his country from August 1994 to April 2001, achieving the rank of E-4. During this time, he served in Serbia as well as Haiti. When his military enlistment ended, Derek found a love for rodeo as a bull rider. Anything Derek put his mind to accomplish, he succeeded far beyond measure. It was bull riding when Derek met one of his best friends, Glen Reddon.

Derek found his way to Wyoming with Glen. Out west, Derek met a gal, and married; the two shared a daughter. They later, divorced. Derek found beauty in life’s small moments; his favorite being the birth of his daughter. He held tight to the memories and moments they got to share.

Derek found a love working in the oil & gas industry, and later, being his own boss as the sole proprietor of Liberty Duct & Carpet Cleaning. It was in his time off that he found a place of peace and solace exploring the mountains and wide open spaces around the county. Derek loved to explore and hike the Windriver Mountains with his trusty companion, Rooster, and “Sis from a different Miss”, Trace. It was there that he was reacquainted with his love for camping out around a fire with like-minded friends, sharing stories of days gone by, and mastering the art of both Spin Cast and fly fishing, trapping and hunting when time allowed. He found peace in hiking the backcountry and the quiet nature provided.

Derek had a deep love for freedom and the United States Constitution. He loved to study all the legal aspects of human rights, and would often strike up a conversation to share his depth of knowledge with folks. His blunt honesty often overshadowed his huge heart. He made sure the people he cared deeply for, knew where he stood and how he felt. He’d tell his friends the good and the bad, without any hesitation. But they all knew it came from a place of love and caring. To know Derek and his heart meant you had an appreciation for honesty and integrity, earning his trust. Derek lived life on his own terms and loved the same way.

Derek is survived by his parents, Robert & Jean Van Brunt of Wiscasset, Maine; one daughter, Veronica Lee Van Brunt of Texas; His Trusty Pals: Glen Reddon (spouse Mindy & children), Trace Lyric Murphy, (partner, Billy & Son, Alex), Ira Petry (daughter Tabby), Harlan Greer & Sal Solaris; among many others. Derek was preceded in death by his Paternal & Maternal Grandparents and welcomed to his heavenly home by his cherished pup, Rooster.

Family & Friends will share a moment and memories in Derek’s honor in the Windriver Mountains as Spring approaches. Location and Date will be shared as the weather breaks in the Spring of 2024.

The Family would like to respectfully request in lieu of flowers, that a donation be made in Derek’s honor and love for our freedom to a charity of your choice honoring our ill or disabled veterans. We would like to thank all of his friends who took time to check in, call, help & keep in contact with Derek as he navigated through these last moments; the VA for continuing help and medical care; all the healthcare personnel that got to know Derek and took the time to care for him in the last few months. Your kindness in Derek’s time of need will never be forgotten.

