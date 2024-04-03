Destiny Ione Johnson (August 12, 2012 – March 24, 2024)

Destiny Ione Johnson, 11, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2024, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming surrounded by her family. She was a lifelong resident of Wyoming. Destiny was born August 12, 2012, in Evanston, Wyoming; the daughter of Amber Nicole Lynes Summers and Jake Frank Johnson.

She was attending schools in Rock Springs and was a 6th grader at East Side Elementary School. Destiny loved spending time with family, and listening to music; her favorite was JoJo Siwa. She also enjoyed diamond art and making jewelry.

Survivors include her mother, Amber Summers of Rock Springs, Wyoming; father, Jake Frank Johnson of Utah; one brother, Michael Dave Lynes of Rock Springs as well as several grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Monday, April 8, 2024, at Restoration Ministries, 518 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place at White Mountain Crematory. Friends may call one hour prior to services. Please do not wear black, instead wear pink, blue, teal, or purple as these were her favorite colors.

The family respectfully requests donations in Destiny’s memory be made to Destiny Johnson Memorial Fund, Rock Springs National Bank, 1987 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com