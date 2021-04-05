Dewayne Lee Herren (December 17, 1976 – March 31, 2021)

Dewayne Lee Herren, 44, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at his home in Green River, WY.

He was born on December 17, 1976, born to Richard and Linda Herren in Colorado Springs, CO. He came into this world bringing in warmth, love, and a twinkle in his eye that never faded. Throughout his life he was known as a son, brother, cousin, friend, father and husband, he was affectionately referred to as “Dewey” and “The Worm” by those that loved him.

Dewayne and his family moved to Green River, WY in 1977. He enjoyed playing sports during his younger years playing football, running track, and playing baseball. In childhood pictures he can be seen in his belly shirts and his bright smile, playing with friends and family. In school he was always friendly, funny, and known to pop off with a smart remark making the class laugh. He never missed an opportunity to shoot his shot with the ladies all while flashing his perfect teeth and with that glimmer in his eye. He graduated from Green River High School in 1995.

His loving spirit was seen in the way he interacted with not only people, but with every animal he met. He had a way of connecting with them and providing them with love and care. Dewayne could relate with them on a spiritual level that provided them calm and stability. It did not matter if they were a goose or a dog, he loved them, and they loved him in return.

Dewayne’s smile could be seen from across the room, filling up the room with his grin. He had the best laugh, one that was genuine and rich. He was funny, he could help lighten your mood just by talking to him. He cared deeply for those that he loved and wanted them to enjoy life, laughing with Dewayne always made things better.

Dewayne enjoyed spending time at the lake and taking drives in the hills. He seemed to be more at peace when he was in nature enjoying and exploring. He was always a free spirit, going with the flow. He was up for an adventure or a spontaneous road trip just about any time. When he had that mischievous twinkle in his eye, you knew it was going to be something fun.

You would see him when you least expected it, showing up with his beautiful smile and his great hair. He’s the friend that would drop a bag of baby clothes off at your house without leaving a note. If you mentioned you were cold, he would give you his sweatshirt without saying a word. He tried to take care of those that he loved, often times doing it quietly and without recognition.

Nothing made him prouder than when he had his beautiful children, Colton, Isaac and Emmre. He proudly spoke of their accomplishments and showed them off. He took pride in seeing them grow, learn and achieve new things. When he spoke of them his smile took over his face and the love was undeniable.

He married his beautiful wife Tiffany on April 23, 2013, the only woman that could get him to settle down as they say. While she may have had her hands full, they loved one another deeply.

Dewayne is survived by his wife Tiffany, his sons, Colton Stokes and Isaac, his daughter Emmre, his mother Linda, his sister Gina (Bryan), his niece Zoey, and countless other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Richard.

Our loving, mischievous, quick-witted, and caring Dewayne did not always have it easy. There were times in life that he struggled, many times quietly and alone. To honor his life and those of us that he has left behind, please seek help if you need it or if you love someone that is suffering. If you are struggling with addiction or depression, know that there is help. Allow someone else to assist in carrying your burdens so that the world does not miss out on another beautiful soul.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 pm, Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY.

