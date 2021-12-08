Diane Katherine Dolinar (June 15, 1948 – December 4, 2021)

Diane Katherine Dolinar

Diane Katherine Dolinar, 73, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021 at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for 51 years and a former resident of Moab, Utah.

She was born on June 15, 1948 in Ishpeming, Michigan; the daughter of Melio Emil Arriere and Eileen Bertha Bailey LaVeau.

Mrs. Dolinar attended schools in Moab, Utah, and was a 1966 graduate of Grand County High School. She obtained her Cosmetology Certification from Mary Kawakami’s in Provo, Utah.

She married John Isaac Dolinar Sr. on February 3, 1970 in Moab, Utah. He preceded her in death on September 17, 2007.

Mrs. Dolinar worked for William H. Smith & Associates with her husband for 40 years having retired in 2008 as Vice President.

She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren, traveling and going to Wendover, Nevada to play slots and relax.

Survivors include her two sons, John Isaac Dolinar Jr. and wife Emily of Dickinson, North Dakota; William Henry Dolinar of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter Meraiah Dawn Leeper of Grand Junction, Colorado; one sister Joanne VanDijk and husband Gerritt of Grand Junction, Colorado; nine grandchildren, Mitchell Dolinar; Marcus Dolinar; Madison Dolinar; Marleigh Dolinar, Kendra Leeper; Ashlynn Leeper; Collin Leeper; Alexis Dolinar; Abigail Dolinar and their mother Stacey Dolinar; several cousins; five nephews, Christopher VanDijk; Adam VanDijk; Robert Norman; Eric Norman; Sam Rowley; four nieces Mandy Hutt; Kim Norman; Annie Relph; Brittany Simpson

She is preceded in death by her parents, stepfather Walter J. LaVeau.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 13, 2021 at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be at the Riverview Cemetery, Green River, Wyoming.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Diane’s name to United Way of Southwest Wyoming, 510 South Main Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com