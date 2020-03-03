Diane Lake (March 25, 1942 – February 29, 2020)

Diane Lake, 77, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. She was a life-long resident of Wyoming.

Ms. Lake was born on March 25, 1942, in Rawlins, Wyoming, the daughter of Monte J. Lake and Ruth Evert.

She attended schools in Rawlins, Wyoming and was a 1960 graduate of Rawlins High School.

Ms. Lake married Earl Seiloff on August 12, 1958, in Kemmerer, Wyoming, and they later divorced. She then married Tim Harnden on October 25, 1970, in Laramie, Wyoming, and they later divorced.

Diane worked as a clerk for Safeway for 20 years until her retirement in 1986.

Ms. Lake was a member of the Lutheran Church.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, drinking coffee, crafting, reading, and folk-art painting. Diane especially enjoyed nature; watching animals, birds, smelling flowers and watching storms move in.

Ms. Lake was a member of the Wyoming Historical Society and the VFW Auxiliary.

Survivors include her special friend Carl Campbell of Green River, Wyoming; two sons Ron Seiloff and wife Barbie of Baggs, Wyoming, Tom Seiloff and wife Colleen of Green River, Wyoming; daughter-in-law Darlene Seiloff of Arizona; three brothers Robert Lake of Farmington, Missouri, Dick Lake of Burns, Wyoming, Herb Prue of Anthem, Arizona; three sisters Laura Lee Lake of Casper, Wyoming, Monica Lake of Lacey, Washington, Linda Prue- Smith of Cheyenne, Wyoming; five grandchildren Jamie, Tyler, Sarah, Casey, Zach; seven great-grandchildren Gunner, Sawyer, Serenna, Tavyn, Karver, Kylie, Beau as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Anita Vasquez, infant brother John Monte Lake, and beloved eldest son Kenny Seiloff.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Vase Funeral Chapel. Interment will be in Reader Cemetery in Savery, Wyoming. Friends may call at the Vase Funeral Home one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com