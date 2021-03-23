Donald “Donnie” Nellen Kiehm (February 13, 1951 – March 21, 2021)

0
203
Donald “Donnie” Nellen Kiehm

Donald “Donnie” Nellen Kiehm, 70, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a long-time resident of Rock Springs.

Donnie was born February 13, 1951 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Louis Leonard Kiehm and Helen Combe.

Donald attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1970 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

He worked as a heavy equipment operator for Searle Brothers for 40 years until retirement in 2017. Donnie also worked for the forest service as a young man. Donnie put his heart into his work and accomplishments.

Donnie was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 151.

He enjoyed spending time with his girls, grandchildren, and many amazing friends. Donnie recently took up hunting after a 20-year hiatus. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed traveling to Kansas to watch his grandchildren’s sporting events. Donnie never met a stranger in his life.

Survivors include two daughters, Tonya “Toni” Martin of Manter, Kansas; Karrie Leibee and husband Pete of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two brothers, Douglas Kiehm and wife Rachel of Ellsworth, Maine; Louie Kiehm of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Alicia Jones of Riverton, Utah; four grandchildren, Rowdy Martin, Tanah Martin, Richie Savala, Julian Savala; two aunts; several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Leonard “Lenny” Kiehm; and Steven “Steve” Kiehm.

Following Cremation,  a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 12:00 P.M. Friday, March  26, 2021 at Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR