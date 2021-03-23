Donald “Donnie” Nellen Kiehm (February 13, 1951 – March 21, 2021)

Donald “Donnie” Nellen Kiehm, 70, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a long-time resident of Rock Springs.

Donnie was born February 13, 1951 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Louis Leonard Kiehm and Helen Combe.

Donald attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1970 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

He worked as a heavy equipment operator for Searle Brothers for 40 years until retirement in 2017. Donnie also worked for the forest service as a young man. Donnie put his heart into his work and accomplishments.

Donnie was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 151.

He enjoyed spending time with his girls, grandchildren, and many amazing friends. Donnie recently took up hunting after a 20-year hiatus. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed traveling to Kansas to watch his grandchildren’s sporting events. Donnie never met a stranger in his life.

Survivors include two daughters, Tonya “Toni” Martin of Manter, Kansas; Karrie Leibee and husband Pete of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two brothers, Douglas Kiehm and wife Rachel of Ellsworth, Maine; Louie Kiehm of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Alicia Jones of Riverton, Utah; four grandchildren, Rowdy Martin, Tanah Martin, Richie Savala, Julian Savala; two aunts; several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Leonard “Lenny” Kiehm; and Steven “Steve” Kiehm.

Following Cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 12:00 P.M. Friday, March 26, 2021 at Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com