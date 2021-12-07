Donald Fisher (July 22, 1950 – December 1, 2021)

Donald Fisher

Donald Fisher, 71, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was a life-long resident of Wyoming.

He was born July 22, 1950 in Salt Lake City, Utah; the son of Neil Fisher and Beatrice Goodfellow.

Mr. Fisher attended schools in Wyoming.

He married Bonnie Adams on January 29, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mr. Fisher was a Truck Driver hauling crude oil for 53 years and retired in 2019.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Mr. Fisher loved spending time with family. He enjoyed playing card games; fishing; hunting and taking trips to Wendover, Nevada.

Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Fisher of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, Donald Fisher of Evanston, Wyoming; four daughters, Stephanie Shahan; Christy Fisher of Evanston, Wyoming; Ruthann Nelson and companion Bruce of Green River, Wyoming; Melissa Burke and companion Shane of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother, Bruce Bass of Idaho; two sisters, Judy Butt and husband Jerry of Utah; Kathy Futrell of Kentucky; 11 grandchildren, Marquee; Kayce; Chasey; Brian; Autumn; Justin; Nick; Ryan; Taylor; Haylee; Marcus; seven great-grandchildren; as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Harry Bass; one son, Mark Fisher; brother, David Fisher Sr.; nephew, David Fisher Jr.; niece-in-law, Chris Leturgey-Fisher; brother-in-law, Rex Adams; one great-grandaughter, Gracie

The family respectfully requests donations to the Huntsman Cancer Institute, 2000 Circle of Hope Drive #1950, Salt Lake City, Utah 84112.

Cremation will take place; no services will be held at his request.

