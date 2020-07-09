Donald Francis Cywinski (June 16, 1940 – July 3, 2020)

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (July 9, 2020) — Donald Francis Cywinski, 80, of Green River, Wyoming, passed away at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County on Friday, July 3, 2020, surrounded by his family. Mr. Cywinski was a resident of Green River, Wyoming, for the past 44 years and former resident of Buffalo, New York.

He was born on June 16, 1940, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Frank Cywinski and Marie Mazurek.

Mr. Cywinski attended schools in Buffalo, New York, and was a graduate of the Bishop Ryan High School with the Class of 1958.

He married the love of his life Pat Crotty on February 9, 1973, in Tonawanda, New York.

Mr. Cywinski was employed by General Chemical in the production department for 33 years and retired in January of 1998.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Green River, Wyoming. Mr. Cywinski was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the United Steelworkers Union.

His interests included spending time with his family and friends, reading, crossword puzzles, watching game shows, going on drives, and cheering for the Buffalo Bills.

Survivors include his wife, Pat Cywinski of Green River, Wyoming; three daughters, Mary Ebinger and husband Mark, Susie Griffin Pacheco and husband Ray, and Cathy Cywinski; five grandchildren, Raeanne Ebinger, Megan Griffin, Madison Griffin, Elijah Pacheco, and Tyler Pacheco. He is also survived by family member Todd Griffin and best friend Frank Kurzdorfer.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation has taken place and a mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A vigil service with Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m., Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the Church. Anyone wishing to attend the Rosary or funeral must wear a mask and social distance.

