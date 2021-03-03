Donald James “DJ” Montoya (February 24, 1986 – February 27, 2021)

Donald James “DJ” Montoya, 35, passed away on February 27, 2021 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 7 years, and former resident of Utah.

DJ was born on February 24, 1986 in Price, Utah; the son of Curtis Ivan Huitt and Victoria Donna Herrera Huitt.

He attended schools in East Carbon, Utah and was a 2004 graduate of East Carbon High School. He also attended school at Western Wyoming Community College and received an Electrical Certificate.

DJ and Camille Taylor spent the last eight years together, he loved her with his whole heart. They were married on June 23, 2017 in Green River, Wyoming.

He worked for Turner Industries as an Electrician for five years. He finally found his calling.

DJ enjoyed fishing, camping, hiking, hunting, and anything outdoors. He also loved woodworking and carpentry. He loved his Lady Dog, his sweet Grammy Joy, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and shared an amazing bond with all his nieces and nephews and had countless friends. DJ had the most amazing personality and sense of humor. He was always good for a great hug and even a yibbit. He was truly one of a kind.

Survivors include his parents, Curtis and Victoria Huitt of Price, Utah; wife, Camille Montoya of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sons, Adrian Marcus James Montoya; Justin Michael Ganino both of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Natalee Dawn Ganino of Moab, Utah four brothers, Curtis (Stephanie) Huitt of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Victor Huitt of Price, Utah; Geno (Christie) Montoya, Nikko (Ashley) Rivera all of Salt Lake City, Utah; seven sisters, Desiree Huitt of Price, Utah; Jessica (Buddy) Trujillo of East Carbon, Utah; Chance West (Brandon) of Salt Lake City, Utah; Candice (Travis) Jones of Oregon; Misty (Brandon) Montoya; Brittany Huitt; Lilli Montoya all of Salt Lake City, Utah; two chosen brothers; Thomas Durrant; Jimmy Peak both of Salt Lake City, Utah; uncle Jim and aunt Dorthea Peak of Salt Lake City, Utah; paternal grandmother Joy Huitt of Salt Lake City, Utah; maternal grandmother, Ruth Herrera of East Carbon, Utah;

He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather “Red” Donald Huitt and maternal Grandfather Victor Herrera Jr.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted from 1:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. Friday, March 5, 2021 at Holiday Inn and Suites, 5001 W. Wiley Post Way, Salt Lake City, Utah.

