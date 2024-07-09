Donald M. Darrough (November 19, 1939 – July 4, 2024)

Donald M. Darrough, 84, of Green River, Wyoming passed away on July 4, 2024, at Intermountain Medical Center in Salt Lake City following a lengthy illness. He was born on November 19, 1939, in Sesser, Illinois, the son of Daniel Darrough and Nella Lea (Lance) Darrough.

Donald graduated from Sesser High School in 1959 and later served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He married Barbara Shankle on April 7, 1962, in Sesser, IL. Donald worked as a miner and truck driver until his retirement at the age of 63. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Green River Assembly of God Church.

He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and hunting. He was also fond of computers, motorcycles, and cars. Donald was always willing to help others. He worked hard his whole life to support his family and was a loving father and grandfather.

Survivors include his wife Barbara Darrough of Green River, WY; sons Dan and spouse Debbie, Mark and spouse April; daughters Teresa Hansen, and Donna Fisher and spouse Roy, all of Rock Springs, WY; grandchild Mike; great-grandchildren Matthew, Guage, Colton, Nicholas, Bailee, Kerra, and Xander.

He was preceded in death by grandchildren Nicole Colley and Michael Colley, as well as several brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, July 12, 2024, at the Green River First Assembly of God Church, 1380 Hitching Post Dr., Green River WY. A viewing for friends and family will be held one hour prior to services at the church.

Interment with Military Honors will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.