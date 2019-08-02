Donald Patrick Chollak (March 22, 1947-Feb. 22, 2019)

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Donald Patrick Chollak, 71, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at his home.

A longtime resident of Rock Springs, Mr. Chollak died following a sudden illness.

He was born on March 22, 1947, in Lethbridge Alberta, Canada, the son of Joseph Chollak and Apolonia “Helen” Frizovicova.

Donnie went to school in Rock Springs and was a 1965 graduate of the Rock Springs High School.

He was a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War, having served from August of 1967 to August of 1969.

Donnie was employed in the maintenance department for the City of Rock Springs from the early 1990s until his retirement in August of 2015. He also worked for the Union Pacific Railroad.

His interests included playing the accordion, and he enjoyed his mother’s cooking.

Survivors include many nieces and great-nieces Dana Zeller and husband Russ of Meadow Vista, California, Laurel Lewis of Sacramento, California, Alexandra Murray and husband Matthew and their son Michael Russell Murray, all of Pleasant Hill, California, Carla Hill and husband Ronnie of Meridian, Idaho, Brenda Dobson and husband Ron of Canada, Karen Forsyth and husband Brian of Canada; many nephews and great-nephews Mark Chollak and wife Nerlene of Rock Springs, Grant Chollak and wife Debbie of Canada, and Scott Chollak and wife Sherry of Canada.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Matt Chollak and Joseph Chollak; sister Mary Lewis and one nephew, Matt Chollak Jr.

Cremation has taken place and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the Saint Cyril & Methodist Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military graveside services and inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call the church one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com