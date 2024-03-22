Donald William Fritzel (September 26, 1964 – March 13, 2024)

Donald William Fritzel, 57, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at his home. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 54 years and a former resident of Washington. He was born September 26, 1964, in Kemmerer, Wyoming; the son of Tony James Fritzel and Lela Diane Keithley.

Don attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming, and was a 1983 graduate of Rock Springs High School. He received his Bachelors in Engineering. He worked for BODEC, Incorporated for 23 years as an Electrician. Don loved to spend time with family and playing baseball. He was known to be one of the best pitchers in Rock Springs. Don also was an avid football fan.

Survivors include one sister, Cindy Jo Grace Fritzel; six half-sisters, Teressa Cook and husband George of Evanston, Wyoming; Toni Fritzel of Flagstaff, Arizona; Angie Vohs of Evanston, Wyoming; Robin Nagel of Mesa, Arizona; Rhonda Nelson of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Pauline Drescher of Phoenix, Arizona; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Anthony James Fritzel Jr. and wife Wendy J.; mother Lela Diane Hahn and husband James D.; two brothers, Russell Steven Fritzel and Michael James Fritzel.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, April 9th, 2024 at the Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Inurnment will be in the South Lincoln Cemetery in Diamondville, Wyoming at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes,com