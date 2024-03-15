Donita J. Kizzire Thornock (September 30, 1954 – March 14, 2024)

Donita J. Kizzire Thornock, 69, of Granger, WY, passed away March 14, 2024 at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, WY. Donita was born September 30, 1954, in Rock Springs, WY, to Clifford Arthur and Helen A. Tanner Kizzire.

She lived her whole life in Granger and attended school in Granger and Green River, where she later graduated from high school. After high school, Donita attended college at Western Wyoming Community College. She worked for Brown and Root, TG, Texas Gulf Soda Ash, and FMC. She retired after 34 years of service.

Living in Granger, Donita met Tom Thornock and they were sealed in the Jordan River LDS Temple on January 18, 1992. They were blessed with one daughter, Rebecca. Donita enjoyed taking many trips with Tom to the Oregon Coast, anything involving wolves and pandas, taking pictures on her many adventures later on with Becca, and reading. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served several callings in the Church including teaching primary, which she especially loved.

Survivors include her daughter Becca; sister Diana (Ken) Swartz; nieces Michelle (Daryl) Winter and Kendy (Robert) Madding; great-nieces Natasha (Jade) Steffler and Mercedes Madding; great-nephew Chase MacKearney; great-great nieces Isla and Ella; and great-great nephews Kyler and Drue.

She is preceded in death by her husband Tom; parents Cliff and Helen; sisters Sharrol and Sheila; various aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 127 N Main Street, Lyman Wyoming. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services and from 6-8 pm, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY. Graveside services and interment will take place in the Lyman Cemetery, Lyman WY.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.