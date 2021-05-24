Donna Aragon (November 18, 1955 – May 20, 2021)

Donna Aragon, 65, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 40 years and former resident of Hanna, Wyoming.

Mrs. Aragon was born November 18, 1955 in Evanston, Wyoming; the daughter of Eldon Taylor and Dorothy M. Meeks.

She attended schools in Hanna, Wyoming and was a 1974 Graduate of Hanna Elk Mountain High School.

Donna married Orlando Aragon on June 9, 1973 in Rawlins, Wyoming.

Her interests include swimming, reading her bible daily, and spending quality time with her family. Donna was a believer and a carrier in spreading the word of the Lord to all that crossed her path.

Survivors include her husband, Orlando Aragon of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, Dustin Aragon and wife Lisa of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Misty Aragon of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother, Troy Williams and wife Michele of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sisters, Myrna Siddoway and husband Laine of Mountain View, Wyoming; Lynn Williams of Mountain View, Wyoming; five grandchildren, Kyonna Springer; Braxton Springer; Braeden Aragon; Cayden Aragon; and Kealan Aragon.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Mona Riss; and one brother, Bobby Williams.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Friday, May 28, 2021 at the Rock Springs Worship Center, 3317 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

