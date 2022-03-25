Donna Jean Gourley (March 23, 1955 – February 17, 2022)

Donna Jean Gourley had the heart of a volunteer. She died unexpectedly at her home in Rock Springs Wyoming on February 27, 2022 at the age of 66. Her death was a result of complications from heart disease and COPD.

She is survived by her brother and sister, a niece, and two nephews.

Donna was born on March 23, 1955 in Nevada, a second child to Robert and Loretta Gourley. After graduating from high school, Donna served as a supply clerk for the Army in Korea. After leaving the military Donna moved to the Seattle area where she trained as a medical assistant and lived for several years.

Donna was a true pioneer woman. She enjoyed traveling and searching for treasure in the Uinta mountains. Her love for the wild country of Wyoming was enduring but her greatest joy came from being in service to others. Donna volunteered at a soup kitchen, the local food bank, a thrift shop and she extended herself to many people in need. Donna was well-loved and will be sorely missed by many.

A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on March 30, 2022 at the American Legion Hall, 543 Broadway St., Rock Springs, Wyoming. (Gunyan Hall).

In lieu of flowers please donate to the local soup kitchen on her behalf.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.