Donna Rae Roswell (April 11, 1963 – April 13, 2022)

Donna Rae Roswell

Donna Rae Roswell, 59, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming surrounded by her family.

She was born on April 11, 1963 in Havre, Montana, the daughter of George and Athillia Nivens.

Donna graduated from Big Sandy High School with the class of 1981.

She married Robert Ray Roswell in Lyman, WY on September 7, 1981.

Donna enjoyed spending her time with her grandbabies and baking.

Survivors include her husband Robert Roswell Sr.; sons Robert Roswell Jr., Michael Roswell, Joe Roswell all of Rock Springs, WY; brothers Dennis Toni Nivens of Great Falls, MT, Ron Nivens of Big Sandy, MT; sisters Monica Halbert of Malta, MT, Tammy Houle of Big Sandy, UT; grandchildren Quartni, Haley, Melody, Breanna, Robert III, JJ, Landon, Sophia, Alyssa; and great-grandchild Alina.

Cremation will take place there will be no services at her request.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.