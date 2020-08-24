Donnette Butters Petersen (November 10, 1919 – August 24, 2020)

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (August 24, 2020) — Donnette Butters Petersen, 100, passed away on August 24, 2020, at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center. She was a resident of Green River, Wyoming, for 90 years.

She was born on November 10, 1919, in Morgan, Utah, the daughter of Newell Bailey Butters and Lillian Flora Rich.

Donnette attended Morgan Elementary School and graduated from Green River High School with the Class of 1939.

Donnette married Franklin C. Petersen at her parents’ home in Green River, Wyoming, on June 7, 1940. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He preceded her in death on June 28, 1997.

She was a sales clerk for Model’s Drug and a baker for Mr. D’s and Albertson’s.

Donnette was a member of the Debonairs Dance Club through the 1940s and 1950s.

She was also a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Donnette enjoyed spending her time cooking and sewing. She also loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include sons, Gene Franklin Petersen of Thornton, Colorado, Marcus Butters Petersen of Green River, Wyoming, and Lyle Butters Petersen of Green River, Wyoming; daughter, Judy Kay Petersen Wilks of Bigfork, Montana; 10 grandchildren, and 32 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Franklin Cornelius Petersen, her parents, Newell Bailey Butters and Lillian Flora Rich, nine brothers, and one sister.

Graveside services and interment will take place at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Riverview Cemetery in Green River, Wyoming. A public viewing will be held from 5 -7 p.m., Friday, August 28, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel, 1000 W 4th N St., Green River, Wyoming.

