Donnie Strozzi (January 23, 1960 – September 13, 2023)

Donnie Lee Strozzi, 63, passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at Saint Marks Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 42 years and a former resident of Montana.

He was born January 23, 1960, in Fort Lewis, Washington; the son of Donald Strozzi and Shari Dull.

Mr. Strozzi attended schools in Bozeman, Montana and was a graduate of Bozeman High School in 1978.

He worked at Air Gas for 22 years and retired in 2017 as a CDL Driver.

Mr. Strozzi enjoyed spending time with his daughter; video games, hanging with his friends, going on many vacations with his daughter and granddaughter and he enjoyed the great outdoors.

Survivors include his mother, Shari Hanley of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Tara Strozzi and her boyfriend Gregory Colegrove of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother, Jamie Strozzi of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one granddaughter, Samantha Tylka of Hanna, Wyoming; one aunt, Sandy Hierholzer of Rock Springs, Wyoming. His cousins Doug and Randi Wedlake and son Nolan Wedlake of Butte, Montana.

Lastly, my family and I would like to thank everyone for their outgoing support at this time, we appreciate it very much.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Strozzi.

Following Cremation; there will be no services at his request.

