Dora B. Lopez (January 16, 1920 – April 5, 2021)

Dora B. Lopez, 101, left her home for the last time at midnight, Monday, April 5, 2021 with the clock playing “ I Did It My Way.” She was a long time resident of Rock Springs and a former resident of Superior, Wyoming; Oregon, and Texas.

She was born January 16, 1920 in San Antonio, Texas; the daughter of John Gamez and Annie Houston Gamez. She was the middle of 7 children.

Mrs. Lopez attended schools in Texas.

She married Willie Lopez on November 13, 1934 in San Antonio, Texas. In 1942, at the start of WWII she moved to Portland Oregon with her husband and 3 small children. She was offered a job in the shipyard building ships for the war and was one of the original “Rosie the Riveters.” Willie preceded her in death on April 29, 2008 in Riverton, Wyoming.

After the war she moved to Superior with her family and had 3 more children. The family moved to Rock Springs in 1956. She worked several jobs, but the one she enjoyed the most was working for the Sweetwater County Sexual Assault Task Force where she worked as an Office Manager.

She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Dora enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling to Wendover to gamble.

Survivors include one son, John Lopez and wife Hilda of St. George, Utah; three daughters, Dorothy Anastos and husband John of Green River, Wyoming; Judy Ann Hursh and husband John of Laramie, Wyoming; Cathie Jewitt and companion Frank Malis of San Clemente, California; one daughter-in-law, Hariet Lopez of Coconut Creek, Florida; ten grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons, Robert “Bob” Lopez; Willie Lopez Jr.; three brothers; three sisters, and three grandsons.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 5:00 P.M. Friday, April 9, 2021 at the church. Interment will be in Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at Vase Funeral Home from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Masks and Social Distancing will be required.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com