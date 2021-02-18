Doris Ann Dorethy (June 1, 1937 – February 15, 2021)

Doris Ann Dorethy, 83, passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021 at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming following a lengthy illness. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for over 10 years and former resident of Illinois and Idaho

She was born on June 1, 1937 in Ray, Illinois; the daughter of Willard A. Gray and Anna E. Nooner.

Mrs. Dorethy attended schools in Macomb, Illinois.

She married Walter L. Dorethy on April 7, 1954 in Colchester, Illinois. He preceded her in February 17, 2018.

Doris and her husband were owners and operators of many business’ in Illinois and Wyoming.

Her interests include playing cards with her family especially her children and grandchildren; being a thrifty shopper, painting and couponing. She was an avid reader and loved going to the library twice a week to check out many books. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, and word search puzzles.

Survivors include one son, Craig Arthur Dorethy and wife Grace of Casper, Wyoming; two daughters, Joni Lynne Banta of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Deborah Ann Quam of Idaho Falls, Idaho; one brother-in-law, Bud Dorethy and wife Jane of Colchester, Illinois; one sister-in-law, Ginny Dorethy of Augusta, Illinois; eleven grandchildren, Steven; Bryan; Lauren; Bianca; Erica; Amber; Brooke; Chad; Angie; Matt; twenty-three great-grandchildren, as well as several nephews; nieces and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers Arthur Gray; Bob Gray; one sister Rita Gray Inman, daughter, Tracy L. Dorethy Smith; three grandsons, Sean Dorethy; Jared Quam; Scott Smith.

Following Cremation; Private Family Services will be held at a later date.

The Family respectfully requests donations in Doris’s memory be made to Mission at Castle Rock, 1445 Uinta Drive, Green River, Wyoming 82935.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com