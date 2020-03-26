Dorothy J. McCormick (June 28, 1929 – March 25, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 26, 2020) — Dorothy J. McCormick, 90, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born on June 28, 1929, in Superior, Wyoming the daughter of Thomas Overy and Gertrude Hagg Overy.

Mrs. McCormick was employed at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in the Laundry Department for sixteen years and worked at various motels in house-keeping and Burns Security for three years.

She enjoyed playing bingo, bunco, crocheting, rock hunting, and bowling.

Survivors include three sons, Ronald J. McCormick of Rock Springs, Wyoming Ralph McCormick of Superior, Wyoming and Rodney McCormick of Green River, Wyoming; four daughters, Evelyn J. Searle and Janet Bishop both of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Susie Purviance and husband Forest of Bakersfield, California and Tammy J. Ogden and husband Yang of Gillette, Wyoming; eleven grandchildren, as well as many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Howard, Donald and Cliff Overy and her grandson Dustin Purviance.

Cremation will take place and services will be held at a later date.