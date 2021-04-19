Douglas Harkins McGill (May 5, 1988 – April 15, 2021)

Douglas Harkins McGill, 32, passed away April 15, 2021 in Rock Springs. He was born May 5, 1988 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the son of Douglas Arthur McGill and Lillian Tristan Phelps.

Douglas had worked in the oilfield for L.B. Services and roofing for Pinnacle Construction. The preferred title would be “Rock Star”.

He had served in the US Navy. He enjoyed playing the guitar, Jammin’ to music, skateboarding, and spending time with his family, friends, nephews, and all the children and animals he knew. Douglas loved making people laugh.

Survivors include his parents James and Lillian Phelps of Rock Springs, Doug and Darla McGill of Polson, Montana; brothers Joe McGill of San Diego, CA, and Nate Phelps of Rock Springs; sisters Meagan Metz of Cheyenne, WY, Morghan McGill and Charisse Phelps both of Rock Springs, Allysa McGill of Crested Butte, CO, and Mallory McGill of Hamilton, MT; grandparents Bill and Lillian Montejano of San Diego, CA; 5 aunts, 2 uncles, 17 cousins, 7 nieces and 4 nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather Douglas F.I. McGill, grandmother Susan Claydon, cousin Emily Durring and soul-mate Kaylie Wilson.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at the Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Rd., Rock Springs, WY.

Family request wearing white. Friends and family may call one hour prior to the services at the complex.

Interment with military honors will be held at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery, Rock Springs.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.