Douglas M. Lowinske (March 18, 1952 – April 27, 2024)

Douglas M. Lowinske, 72, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 27, 2024 surrounded by his loving family at his son’s home in Rock Springs. He was a long-time resident of Atlantic City, Wyoming, and a former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. He died following a courageous three-year battle.

He was born March 18, 1952, in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota; the son of Donald R. Lowinske and Hildegard Suess Lowinske. Mr. Lowinske attended schools in Minnesota and was a 1970 graduate of Cathedral High School in New Ulm, Minnesota. He received his Bachelors in Education at Mankato State University. He married the love of his life Sandra Lynn Kahle April 24, 1971, in New Ulm, Minnesota.

Mr. Lowinske worked for the Sweetwater County School District #1 for 25 years until his retirement in 2003 as an Industrial Arts Teacher. He was the owner and operator of Country Woodworking for 16 years until his retirement in 2019. He loved spending time with his grandchildren; baseball; time in the mountains; woodworking; hunting; fishing and photography.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Sandra Lynn Lowinske of Atlantic City, Wyoming; one son, Heath D. Lowinske and wife Kari of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Melissa R. Casey and husband Shawn of Eagle River, Alaska; one sister Sharon Adam and husband Jim of Brandon, Minnesota; seven grandchildren, Doug Lowinske and wife Taylor; Chancy Lowinske; Garrett Lowinske; Lorelei Casey; Shawn Casey Jr.; Mae Casey; Amelia Casey and one great-granddaughter, Freyja Lowinske.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Hildegard Lowinske; one brother, Charles Lowinske and several aunts and uncles.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

