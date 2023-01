Douglas Wayne Rodda Sr., 74, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military Honors Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.