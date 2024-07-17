Dustin Ryan Stewart (August 18, 1980 – July 14, 2024)

Dustin Ryan Stewart, age 43, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2024 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was born on Monday, August 18, 1980 in Brawley, California, the son of Tommy Dean Stewart and Deborah Rose Horn.

Dustin attended schools in Holtville, California and Shelton, Washington and he was a 1999 graduate of Shelton High School. Dustin had a passion for politics and debate with friends. He was an avid reader and that was reflected in his talented writing. He had a beautiful way with words. He also had an eye for photography and was often busy capturing the moment when with family and friends. Dustin was a sought-after and beloved online gamer who will be missed by many friends around the world. He loved animals and mostly his cat, Jessie.

Dustin is survived by his father, Tom Dean Stewart of Rock Springs, Wyoming; mother, Deborah Rose Sulkowski and companion, William Telck of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two brothers, Brandon Stewart (Tara) and Daniel Stewart (Jennifer) of Rock Springs, one sister Candace Carpenter (Jeremy) of Rock Springs, devoted life partner. Kira Harris of Rock Springs, Wyoming; paternal grandparents, Daniel Stewart Sr and wife Wanda; four uncles, Daniel Stewart Jr; Donald Horn; Richard Horn and companion Elizabeth Tuttle; Steven Young; two aunts, Karen Stewart Ellis; Sharon Empert; several cousins, three nieces, Mykel Walton; Chloe Copeland; Makinzey Fellbaum; three nephews, Gaberial Copeland; Riley Stewart; Kaleb Zimmerly.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather. Donald Horn; maternal grandmother, Janet Lunceford; one aunt, Carol Pauly; his bonus nephew, Tre Moore

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Monday, July 22, 2024 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. May he rest in peace.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.