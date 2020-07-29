Earl Webb Sr. (February 18, 1935 – July 25, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 29, 2020) — Earl Webb Sr., 85, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the University of Utah, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, for the past 68 years and was a former resident of Illinois.

He was born on February 18, 1935, in Du Quoin, Illinois, the son of Jesse Webb and Laura Overton.

Earl attended schools in Illinois.

He married Blanche Carter in Rawlins, Wyoming, and she preceded him in death on August 23, 1997.

Earl was employed by Allied Chemical for 36 years as a miner and retired in 1998. He also worked for the Union Pacific Rail Road and Quealy coal mine.

His interests included tinkering on things, fishing, hunting, golfing, and playing softball. He played with the Hamm’s softball team and he also coached the Ice Ladies.

He and his wife raised three of their grandchildren, Gwen Webb, Ricky Davenport, and Julius Davenport.

Survivors include his companion, Patt Felkins of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sons, Earl Webb Jr., and Kevin Webb of South Jordan, Utah; three daughters, Regina Webb, Peggy Webb, and Tina Newman and husband Brett, all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; 22 grandchildren, and 33 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Blanche Webb, one stepson, David Lee Yarber, and one stepdaughter, Alberta Davenport, and one grandson, Ricky Davenport.

Graveside services and inurnment will be conducted at 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhome.com.