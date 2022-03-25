Ed Mayberry (October 7, 1960 – March 23, 2022)

Ed Mayberry

Ed Mayberry, 61, passed away peacefully at the Douglas Care Center in Douglas, Wyoming surrounded by his family. He was a longtime resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and a former resident of Nevada. Ed died following a lengthy illness.

He was born October 7, 1960 in Moab, Utah; the son of Carl Mayberry Sr. and Marion Wright McClellan.

Ed loved working for Home Depot in Rock Springs as a greeter, he loved to watch birds and paint birdhouses. He enjoyed watering flowers, crosswords, and playing cards. Ed was an avid fan of John Wayne. He loved people, no matter where he went, he made friends. He will be missed dearly by his family, extended family of Life Skills, and a community of friends.

Survivors include his step-mother, Eileen Mayberry of Rock Springs, Wyoming; seven sisters, Cindy Gengler and husband Jim of Green River, Wyoming; Billie Stogner and husband Lerell Stogner of Bogalusa, Louisiana; Cathy Mayberry of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Crystal Gardea and husband Ramon of Green River, Wyoming; Corinna Rogers and husband Wayne of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Melinda Mayberry of Moab, Utah; one brother Collin McIntyer; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father; mother; step-father; two sisters, Connie Anderson; Debbie Healey; maternal grandparents,

F.M. and Alice Wright; paternal grandparents, Roy and Lena Mayberry and his feline companion Bell.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com