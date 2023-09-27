Edith Josephine Tombllin Mondragon (February 18, 1948 – September 17, 2023)

Edith Josephine Tombllin Mondragon, 75, passed away Sunday, September 17, 2023, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a long-time resident of Rock Springs.

She was born February 18, 1948, in Comfrey, Minnesota; the daughter of Joseph and Helen (Elsing) Tomblin. Edith grew up in Minnesota and South Dakota.

She married Vincent Mondragon on May 24, 1980, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Edith enjoyed quilting; camping; jigsaw puzzles and bingo.

Survivors include two daughters, Susan Reents Dwelley and husband Brian; Tammy Reents-Norton and husband Terry; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three sisters, RoseAnn Shave of Gillette, Wyoming; Judy Schaffer; Jane Bogstad both of Pipestone, Minnesota.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Vince Mondragon.

Cremation has taken place; Graveside Services and Inurnment will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, September 30, 2023, in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.