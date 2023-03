Edith Joyce Hart, 78, of Green River Wyoming, ended her battle with Alzheimer’s and left this earth on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Please join us at an informal Celebration of a Life in the Commons Area at Green River High School, 1615 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023.