Edith LaRae Jones (December 16, 1937 – December 6, 2021)

Edith LaRae Jones

Edith LaRae Jones, 83, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021 at Heritage Park Care Center in Roy, Utah.

She was born on December 16, 1937 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the daughter of Henry Hewitt Wight and Edith Brown.

LaRae married Wilford Wayne Jones Jr. in Ely, Nevada on November 15, 1954. He preceded her in death on May 8, 1996.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

LaRae loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren, they brought the most joy into her heart.

Survivors include her sons Craig Wayne Jones of Lyman, Wyoming, Brad Ryan Jones of Green River, Wyoming; 11 beloved grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Wilfred W. Jones Jr., son David Ray Jones, her parents, two sisters, one brother and one great-grandson.

Graveside services and interment were held December 13, 2021 in the Taylorsville Cemetery, Taylorsville, UT.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.