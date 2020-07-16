Eleanor Rohlf Drazovich (July 16, 2020)

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA (July 16, 2020) — Eleanor Rohlf Drazovich of Palo Alto, California, died July 13, 2020, at the age of 93, at the Mission House Hospice in Redwood City, California. She was a long-time Wyoming resident of 62 years.

Eleanor was a trailblazer. Born in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, she was the second and youngest child of Owen and Grace Rohlf. Owen died before her birth and Eleanor was raised by a single mother who instilled a hard work ethic and a love for education in Eleanor. She was one of the rare women of her age with a higher degree, and in 1948 at the age of 21, Eleanor graduated from Bethany College with a degree in sociology.

Seeking an adventure and on an opportunity to help others, Eleanor moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming, where she began a career in the Wyoming Department of Social Services. She eventually settled in and met John Drazovich, who would be her husband for 54 years.

Together, Eleanor and John raised two sons, Bob and Steven. Eleanor was dedicated to her family, career, and community. She spent 25 years as a state social worker and an additional 12 years at Sweetwater County School District #1 as one of its first school social workers. Her community involvement included PEO, the Sweetwater County Child Development Center, Big Brothers/Big Sisters (founded the local chapter), Right to Read Program, PTA, Boy Scouts, and the Toastmasters Club. She was an active member of the Rock Springs First Methodist Church, including the Sunday School Superintendent and President of the Women Society of Christian Service.

In 1993, John and Eleanor moved to Boulder Lake, Wyoming, taking advantage of the beautiful Wind Rivers Mountains. In her later years, Eleanor resided in Palo Alto, California, and had the opportunity to travel and enjoy her three grandchildren. Eleanor remained active in a number of community and senior groups.

Eleanor is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Bob Drazovich and Debbie Tranowski, and three grandchildren, Whitney, Spencer, and Logan of Palo Alto, California.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John who died in 2004, her son Steven, who was killed in a mountain climbing accident in 1975 while a student at MIT, her parents, and her brother.

The family respectfully suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Eleanor’s name to the Steven J. Drazovich Memorial Fund. This fund encourages Wyoming students to excel in mathematics and can be sent to the foundation at 569 Madison Way, Palo Alto, California 94303.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church, 1515 Edgar Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.