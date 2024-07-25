Elijah “Eli” Rundell (September 7, 1982 – July 22, 2024)

Elijah “Eli” Rundell, 41, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, July 22, 2024, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Green River, Wyoming. He was born on Tuesday, September 7, 1982 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Eli attended schools in Green River, Wyoming. He married Erin McKinney on July 22, 2006, in Loveland, Colorado; they had one daughter from this union and later divorced. They remained close throughout the years.

He later married Joanna Stephenson on June 1, 2012, in Green River, Wyoming; they later divorced but remained close throughout the years.

In his free time, Eli enjoyed spending time with his family, going to the lake and beach, getting together with friends, listening to music, playing video games, taking long drives, and dirt biking. He will be remembered for his witty sense of humor and vibrant personality.

Survivors include his father, Richard Rundell of Green River, Wyoming; one daughter, Caleyann Marie Rundell of Longview, Washington; one brother Ryan Rundell of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Deborah Rundell.

Cremation will take place; A Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

