Elizabeth Ann Holler

Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Holler, 75, of Green River and formerly of South Carolina, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022 at her home.

She was born May 21, 1946 in Miami, Florida, the daughter of Gene and Jewel Eversold.

Betty attended school and graduated from Lake Worth High School in Palm Beach, FL with the class of 1964.

Betty married Harry Holler in Green River 3 years ago.

Survivors include her husband Harry Holler and daughter Susan Krause of York, SC.

Cremation will take place and private memorial services will be held in South Carolina.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.