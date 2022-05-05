Elizabeth “Becky” Helekahi (February 23, 1951 – May 1, 2022)

Elizabeth “Becky” Helekahi

Elizabeth “Becky” Helekahi, 71, passed away Tuesday, May 1, 2022, at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 36 years and a former resident of Hawaii, Alaska, and Evanston, Wyoming.

She was born on February 23, 1951 in Brookings, South Dakota; the daughter of Louis C. Koerner and Elizabeth Erickson.

Ms. Helekahi attended schools in California and was a 1969 graduate of Ramona California High School. She attended Western Wyoming Community College and earned her Certified Nursing Assistant. Becky also obtained her Realtor’s License.

She was the owner and operator of Angels For You Home Health for three years. Ms. Helekahi worked as a Care Taker for many years and was also a Realtor

She was a member of Restoration Ministries.

Ms. Helekahi loved spending time with family; camping; fishing; gambling and horse races.

Survivors include her lifelong partner, Donald Aken of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother Wayne Koerner and wife Nancy Sue of Bloomfield, New Mexico; one sister Deanna Lawrance of Colorado Springs, Colorado; several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, two sons, Donald E. Aken Jr.; Jacob Aken; two brothers, Lester Bulen and Michael Koerner.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com