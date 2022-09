Elma Maestas, 97, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River, Wyoming. A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Vigil with Rosary will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the Church. Graveside Services and Internment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.