Elsie Cole (September 28, 1940 – November 22, 2021)

Elsie Cole

Elsie Cole, 81, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021 at Missions at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. She died following a lengthy illness. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past 48 years and a former resident of New Jersey.

She was born on September 28, 1940 in Patterson, New Jersey; the daughter of Edward Wood and Rose Ann Van Houten.

Mrs. Cole attended schools in New Jersey and was a 1958 graduate of East High School. She received her Nursing Degree from Patterson General Hospital.

She married James Frank Cole on July 21, 1961 in Patterson, New Jersey. He preceded her in death on February 21, 2005.

She worked as a Registered Nurse for 40 years and retired in 2001 as a Respite Care Nurse.

Survivors include her two sons, James Cole and wife Laura of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Howard Cole and wife Shawna of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sisters, Roseann Bjork and husband Phillip of Dingman Ferry, Pennsylvania; Diane Bauer of Pensacola, Florida; four grandchildren, Clinton Cole and wife Torrie; Arlene Cole Sell; Trevor Cole; Ralph Cole; three great-grandchildren Skyler Allyn; River Cole; Sage Cole; cousin, Darlene Bauer as well as several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; one brother, Edward Wood.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Elsie’s memory to Food Bank of Sweetwater County, 90 Center Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or Rock Springs Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

Cremation will take place; a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com