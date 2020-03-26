Elsie Lee (June 12, 1920 – March 24, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 26, 2020) — Elsie Lee, 99, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her home in Green River, Wyoming.

She was a resident of Green River for 85 years and is a former resident of Burnt Fork, Wyoming.

Mrs. Lee was born on June 12, 1920, in Lehi, Utah, the daughter of William Fred Stoll and Emily Vaughn.

She attended schools in Lehi, Utah and Burnt Fork, Wyoming. Elsie graduated in 1939 from Lincoln High School in Green River, Wyoming.

Mrs. Lee married Charles Gilbert Lee on May 26, 1939, in Green River, and he preceded her in death on November 29, 1996, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Elsie worked for Union Pacific Railroad for 38 years with different jobs including Crew Caller, Freight Agent, and Amtrak Agent until her retirement on May 29, 1982.

Mrs. Lee was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She enjoyed spending time with family, gardening, baking, and playing cards. Elsie played bridge with the same ladies for 40 years. Mrs. Lee was a member of Golden Hour Senior Center and Union Pacific Junior Old Timers.

Elsie served on the Sweetwater County School District #2 PTA and was the President in 1949. She also served on the City of Green River Planning and Zoning Commission in the late 1970s serving as chairperson. Her commission was responsible for the current Green River City Ordinance pertaining to the nuisance law.

Survivors include two sons, Charles Eddie Lee and wife Diane of Green River, Wyoming, Bradley Scott Lee and wife Leesa of Green River; two daughters, Roberta Ann Kofoed of Green River, Cynthia Janet Chappell and husband Roy of Green River; nine grandchildren, Tracy Kofoed and wife Terri, Kyle Kofoed, Cody Kofoed, Kit Kofoed, Robbie Lee and wife Carla, Carol Coberly, Ansel Lee and wife Natalie, Ceira Roberts and husband Bryce, Luke Janicki, nine great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, as well as several, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Lee was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Jennie Cooper, Phyllis “Ginger” Braden, Merle Hermansen, Jackie Merchant; one brother, Don Stoll; three grandsons, Buddy Chappell, Kristan Chappell, Casey Kofoed; son-in-law, Lyle Kofoed.

Following cremation, services will be announced at a later date.

The family respectfully requests donations in Elsie’s memory be made to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Foundation, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or to Western Wyoming Community College Foundation, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com