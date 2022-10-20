Elsie Louise Proffitt Mann, 85, peacefully left this earth to be with the angels on October 14, 2022, at her home in Pinedale, WY surrounded by her family and the mountains she loved. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY. A viewing will be held from 6-8 pm, Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the funeral home and one hour prior to services on Thursday. Interment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery in Green River, Wy.