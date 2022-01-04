Elsie Yates (August 21, 1961 – January 2, 2022)

Elsie Yates

Elsie Yates, 60, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. She died following a year-long illness. Mrs. Yates was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born on August 21, 1961 in Buena Vista, New Mexico; the daughter of Joe I. Martinez and Mary D. Gurule.

Mrs. Yates attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1980 graduate of Rock Springs High School. She also attended Western Wyoming Community College for one year.

She married Larry Yates on November 15, 2008 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mrs. Yates worked as a Warehouse Person for six years at Haliburton.

She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Mrs. Yates loved spending time with her niece and nephew as well as her great-niece and great-nephew. She enjoyed ceramics, baking, and praying to her Saints. She loved her church and her church family. Mrs. Yates loved her animals, especially her baby Lilly.

Survivors include her husband Larry Yates of Rock Springs, Wyoming, her two sisters, Bernilda Lovato and husband Robert of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Emily Covey and husband Ron of Rock Springs, Wyoming; her uncle Joe Martinez of Rawlins, Wyoming; special Cousin Julian Morris and wife Diana of Harriman, Utah; one niece, Santana Chavez and husband Brian, one nephew, Anthony Lovato; one great-niece, Adelina Chavez, one great-nephew, Arrien Chavez.

She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, maternal grandparents, parents, one sister, Theresa Martinez who died in infancy, and one special cousin, David Gurule.

Funeral Services are Pending.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Elsie’s memory to Cowboys Against Cancer,1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com