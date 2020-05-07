Emil Joseph Bartolic (January 17, 1924 – May 5, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 7, 2020) — Emil Joseph Bartolic, 96, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at his home.

A longtime resident of Rock Springs, Mr. Bartolic died following a lengthy illness.

He was born on January 17, 1924, in Red Lodge, Montana, the son of Michael Phillip Bartolic and Pauleen Baricevoc Bartolic.

Mr. Bartolic attended schools in Red Lodge, Montana, and Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He married Martha Jean Wisniewski on March 3, 1956, in Rock Springs, and she preceded him in death on July 2, 2013.

Mr. Bartolic was a United States Marine Veteran of World War II. He served in Iwo Jima.

Mr. Bartolic worked for Sweetwater County Road and Bridge for thirty-five years and retired in 1989 as a foreman.

He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community, VFW, B.P.O. Elks Lodge and Fraternal Order of Eagles.

His interests included hunting, fishing, yard work, and barbecuing pigs. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his daughters Tracy Bartolic Cuin of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and daughter Chris Foley of Cape Coral, Florida; one brother, Albert Bartolic and wife Doramary of Los Angeles, California; one sister, Margaret Magagna of Boise, Idaho; seven grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Martha; two sons, Michael and Albert; two brothers, Antone Bartolic and Dick Bartolic, and two sisters Olga Mabry and Willie Pleich.

Cremation will take place and memorial services will be announced at a later date.