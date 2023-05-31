Emiliano Morales III (September 12, 1979 – May 25, 2023)

Emiliano Morales III, 43, passed away suddenly in the early morning of Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born on September 12, 1979, in Laramie, Wyoming, the son of Emiliano Morales Jr. and Maryalyce Carson.

Emiliano graduated from Green River High School before beginning his career in construction which he continued for the remainder of his life.

He was a member of the Restoration Ministries Church.

Emiliano enjoyed spending his free time drawing, creating art, bike riding, and swimming in the ocean with the whales. He loved and protected his family at all costs! He was a loving father, devoted son, brother, and THE funky unky! He lived life on his own terms and was a devout child of God who will be dearly missed.

Survivors include his father Emiliano Morales Jr. and girlfriend Christine Diaz of Rock Springs, WY; mother Maryalyce Giordano and husband John of Virginia Beach, VA; son Emiliano “Nano” Gonzalez of Rock Springs, WY; sister Andrea Wright and fiancé Adam of Green River, WY; girlfriend Carrie Herman; maternal grandmother Patricia Rogers; aunts Brendalee Linares and husband Alfonso, Mona Keeton and husband Steve, Patricia Lowe; uncles Paul M. Carson Jr. and wife Bonnie, Thomas Carson, Shaun Carson and wife Chelsie; nieces Alysia Wright and boyfriend Miguel, Maryanne Wright and boyfriend Dylan; MirandaJay Wright and boyfriend Justice; nephews Michael J Wright Jr., Skylar Pacheco; and great-niece Korra Wright-Strange.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Emiliano and Ignacia Morales, maternal grandparents Paul and Debbie Carson, sister Patricia Ann Carson-Morales, godmother Pauline Banks, godfather Jose Gonzales, stepfather Douglas Knight, and aunt Sherry L. Carson.

Funeral services and viewing will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY. Mechell Williams will be officiating.

A funeral reception and BBQ will be held at the Jamestown Park in Green River, WY following the service.